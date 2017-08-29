SEA Games: Malaysia's 9-year-old Adam Yoong wins waterski gold

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Adam Yoong Hanifah showed that age is just a number in his SEA Games debut as he won gold in the men’s waterski tricks event on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The nine-year-old produced an impressive performance in both passes to score 3,860 points at the Water Sport Complex in Putrajaya.

Adam scored higher than Indonesia's Dimas Ridho Suprihono, who clinched silver while defending champion Febrianto Kadir, also of Indonesia, finished third. Dimas and Febrianto are aged 16 and 33 respectively.

During the preliminary rounds, Adam produced a spectacular performance after recording a total mark of 3,550 without falling off in the two trips he made.



His sister, Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, 14, placed second behind Singapore's Sasha Christian in the women's water skiing slalom event on Tuesday morning.

Aaliyah remains Malaysia's youngest-ever gold medallist at the SEA Games having won gold in 2011 when she was just eight.

