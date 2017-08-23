SEA Games: Malaysia's para-athelete Ziyad wins bronze in shot put event

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the first two para-athletes to ever compete in the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) against able-bodied athletes won a bronze medal in shot put on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Rio Paralympics gold medallist and World Para Athletics champion Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli came in third behind two Thai athletes, with a distance of 17.12m.

Gold went to Promrob Juntima with a distance of 17.42m, while his compatriot Thawat Khacin won silver with a throw of 17.15m. Ziyad’s distance was just 0.03m behind the silver medal winner. His personal best distance is 17.29m.

The 27-year-old was dubbed a "slow learner" at school, but has since made a name for himself in events for athletes with intellectual disabilities.



He told Channel NewsAsia in early August that qualifying for the SEA Games with able-bodied athletes was a dream fulfilled - and his most "power" achievement.



Once a char kuay teow seller, the world-record holder said he had never limited himself because of his disability.



"I am of the same calibre as able-bodied athletes," Ziyad told Channel NewsAsia. "I have to compete with people who are even better than I am. I can't limit myself to competing only in para events.



"I want to challenge myself to achieve even greater things."



Fellow Malaysian Paralympic gold medallist Latif Romly, who has a learning disability, has also qualified for the SEA Games and will be competing in the long jump event on Thursday.