SEA Games: Malaysia scores 2nd polo win - and a challenge from Sultan of Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has scored its second equestrian polo win at the SEA Games - and with it, another challenge from the Johor royal family to play against their state team.



On Thursday (Aug 24), defending champions Malaysia, joined by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, beat Singapore 13-2 following a 12- 3 win over Brunei on Tuesday.



Singapore scored its first goal in the third chukkah, trailing behind Malaysia's 11 goals at the time but the Malaysian team said the score sheet did not reflect what Singapore was capable of.



"Singapore is a good team. The score line doesn't reflect how they play... they didn't deserve to lose like that," - @Khairykj #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/NfbKtB3Hku — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 24, 2017





"Singapore is a good team but the score line doesn't reflect how they normally play. They play well," said Khairy after the match.

"I know (Singapore players) Ameer, I know Satinder, these guys are good players but you know, on the day, we played better and they don't on paper deserve to lose like that. But that's polo. That's sports."

JOHOR SULTAN NOT IMPRESSED





The Johor royal family, however, were not impressed with Malaysia's win with the Sultan of Johor, Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, saying some polo teams "have come with a lower handicap thus making it easy to be defeated".



The Sultan posted a photo with the caption "if you're a man, play against the Johor team", in a Facebook post believed to be directed at Minister Khairy,



"I challenge the SEA Games polo team to come to Johor and show your fangs since news of your greatness supersedes you," he wrote.



"Today they played against Singapore. When the team was already winning, he came on and asked the performing player to pretend to be injured.



"So there's a photo of him in the team to be featured in the print media and spread the propaganda to cheat people as if he was victorious and reliable..."



"I will send 2 of my sons and 2 of our horse trainers or perhaps myself, as I believe I still have what it takes.



"Should my team lose, I will admit that the SEA Games team are represented by the best there is."



While Khairy played throughout the opening match on Tuesday, wearing the number 1 jersey, he was a substitute on Thursday - coming on in the fourth chukker.



This is not the first time the Johor royal family has questioned the calibre of Khairy and his SEA Games team.



In July, Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim - a skilled player himself - called for a match so "the nation (can) decide for themselves the individuals qualified to represent the country".

Then, Khairy had said he would let the country's "sports association answer" the challenge.