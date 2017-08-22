SEA Games: Malaysia victorious in VIP polo battle against Brunei

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was part of the team that took down Brunei royalty in a much-hyped "celebrity" equestrian polo match at the Southeast Asian Games.

Celebrities and the Sultans of Brunei and Selangor - the state in which the match took place - watched as Malaysia beat Brunei 12 to 4 on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Minister Khairy said Bruneian royal siblings Prince Abdul Mateen and Princess Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah, put up a good fight. Khairy had been tasked to mark the princess.

"Of course, today was a celebrity match because you've got Prince Mateen here. He's a nice guy. We had a good battle on the field. He knocked me off my horse, but that's part of polo," he said after the match.

Malaysia's Khairy Jamaluddin falls off his horse during their equestrian polo match against Brunei at the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur on Aug 22, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

As the main man overseeing the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, the pressure was on for Khairy to be competition-ready and to perform despite his responsibilities.

"Well it's a big honour to play for Malaysia. It’s different when you put on the Malaysia jersey, with the ‘Jalur Gemilang' (national flag) there. And being sports minister, the weight of expectation is tremendous," he said.

.@Khairykj on Team Malaysia's victory over Brunei and swapping his minister "hat" for an athlete's jersey. #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/8l513hD2vL — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) August 22, 2017

Meanwhile, crowds of excited fans waited, some for hours, for Prince Mateen - who made time to take selfies and wefies with almost every one of them.

In the lead up to the match, eager fans lapped up comparisons between the Bruneian Prince and the Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister - even pitting their magazine covers against one another on social media.