SEA Games: Malaysian netballers wrest gold from defending champions Singapore

SINGAPORE: Malaysia beat Singapore 65-41 in the netball final at Juara Stadium on Sunday (Aug 20), wresting the SEA Games gold from their rivals from across the Causeway.

The hosts avenged their narrow 46-43 defeat to Singapore in the 2015 SEA Games in emphatic fashion, with Malaysian goal shooters An Najwa Azizan and Norashikin Kamalzaman leading their team to victory.

The final was played in a packed stadium, with Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor among those present to support the home team.

Malaysian PM Najib Razak and his wife spotted in the stands cheering 🇲🇾 here at the #KL2017 netball final in Juara Stadium pic.twitter.com/DnfNV6OZq6 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 20, 2017

Malaysia started the game strongly, with An Najwa sinking her shots in quick succession. The first quarter ended 20-7 to Malaysia to loud cheers from the crowd.

🇲🇾 ends Q1 in dominating fashion at the #SEAGames2017 netball final with a whopping 20-7 lead against 🇸🇬. Q2 is up next! pic.twitter.com/wmPJpAzPEq — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 20, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

And the home side continued their dominance in the second quarter, with An Najwa again a menace for the Singapore defence. By the end of the first half, Malaysia had established a 24-point lead, going into the break 36-12.

#OneTeamSG simply unable to get into their rhythm against 🇲🇾 at #SEAGames2017 netball final as Q2 ends 36-12 in favour of Malaysia pic.twitter.com/yJf0zex6Sn — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 20, 2017

Singapore strived to mount a comeback in the third quarter, with goal scorer Charmaine Soh sinking over 15 points but Malaysia's Norashikin was equally clinical at the other end. The third quarter ended 51-28 to the hosts.

With their gold medal chances waning fast, Singapore went into the final quarter determined to salvage some pride.

The trio of Charmaine Soh, Vanessa Lee and Nurul Baizura tried their best to lead their team, but Malaysia, buoyed by the home crowd, were determined to sink in any point they could. At the final whistle, the game ended 64-41 to the hosts.

In the end, Malaysia's margin of victory in the final was greater than the host's 50-37 win in the preliminaries stage last Wednesday.

With a team in transition following key players' retirements, co-vice captain Nurul Baizurah believes the young team will improve after the defeat: "With inexperience also come lessons that will be learnt. Hopefully with this tough defeat, we know what needs to be done in Singapore be it fitness or strength," she said.



"Sometimes when you’re inexperienced, you don’t really know how to cope with pressure from the opposition."

"It is definitely for the growth of the team, and we’re taking it positively. After all it’s a new line-up for the team, it is a mix of young and old," added Baizurah.

"Hopefully the younger ones can learn from this, and know that this is what international level is all about."