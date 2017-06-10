SEA Games: Nationwide campaign launched to rally support for Team Singapore athletes

SINGAPORE: A nationwide campaign was launched on Saturday (Jun 10) to rally support for Team Singapore athletes at the coming 29th SEA Games and the 9th ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

The campaign, called #OneTeamSG Ready for KL, features 10 athletes who were medallists in the 2015 games.

They include sprinter Shanti Pereira, silat exponent Muhammad Nur Alfian Juma'en, netballer Charmaine Soh and para-archer Syahidah Alim. Their profiles will appear on buses, at MRT stations, bus stop shelters and billboards in neighbourhoods across Singapore.

Team Singapore netballer Charmaine Soh signing on one of the campaign's pillar boxes. (Photo: Sport Singapore/ Fiona Hakim)

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu launched the campaign on Saturday, during a camp that's designed to help athletes bond over team-building activities. About 500 athletes will represent Singapore at the SEA Games in August and ASEAN Para Games in September.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu speaking with the athletes while they take part in team-building activities. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Ms Fu encouraged the athletes to set ambitious goals: "We need to aim high, fix your goals high, and not be afraid to reach high because that’s how champions are made."

As part of the campaign, the 2017 edition of the Singapore jersey was also unveiled. The jerseys will be made available from Jun 20.

The 2017 edition of the Singapore jersey - which is available to the public. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

The national athletes said support from Singaporeans made all the difference in previous games.



"We're playing for Singapore and we're playing for our fellow Singaporeans - so it will motivate us if we see them right beside us, cheering us on," said netballer Charmaine Soh. "Other than that I guess you still can go online and watch the Games - and also buy the Team Singapore shirt. It's a form of support for us."

Two-time ASEAN Para Games gold medallist Syahidah agreed: "We had awesome support from our people during the 2015 ASEAN Para Games at home. I know how it helped me in my performance and will always have a lasting impact in my memory."

The SEA Games will take place from Aug 19 to 30, while the ASEAN Para games will be held from Sep 17 to 23.