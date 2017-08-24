SEA Games: Pang Sheng Jun wins silver for 200m individual medley

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore swimmer Pang Sheng Jun clinched silver medal for the 200m individual medley at the SEA Games on Thursday night (Aug 24).

The 24-year-old clocked 2:02.06s to finish 2nd behind Indonesia's Triady Fauzi who won in 2:01.72s.

Meanwhile, Pang's compatriot Lionel Khoo touched the wall in 2:04.79s to finish joint 5th.

Pang was the fastest qualifier going into the final after clocking 2:05.58s in the heats on Thursday morning.

The medal is Pang's first at this year's SEA Games. He finished just outside the medal placings in the 200m freestyle final on Wednesday (Aug 23) despite setting a personal best of 1:51.22s.



He placed 4th behind national teammate Danny Yeo who clinched bronze.

