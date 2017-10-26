SEA Games: Potential diving gold for Singapore after Malaysia diver fails doping test

SINGAPORE: Singapore could be in line to receive a surprise SEA Games diving gold medal after Malaysian diver Wendy Ng Yan Yee was reported on Thursday (Oct 26) to have failed a doping test conducted at the 29th edition of the Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) secretary Mae Chan said on Thursday a sample from the 24-year-old had tested positive for sibutramine, a stimulant that is commonly found in slimming products.

Sibutramine is one of the substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Ng, paired with fellow compatriot Nur Dhabitah Sabri, had grabbed a gold medal in the women's 3-metre springboard synchro plank in August at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Singapore’s Ashlee Tan and Fong Kay Yian took silver while the bronze went to Indonesia’s Eka Purnama Indan and Linadini Yasmin.

If Ng is disqualified, the gold could be awarded to Singapore’s Tan-Fong duo. This would increase Singapore’s gold medal tally from 57 to 58, which is shared by Vietnam.

Singapore finished fourth in the overall medal tally while Vietnam finished third with 58 gold medals at the 2017 SEA Games.

An additional gold means that Singapore would overtake Vietnam in the overall standings by virtue of winning more silver medals - 58 compared to Vietnam’s 50.

Malaysia, which topped the medals table, would see its tally drop from 145 to 144 gold medals.

Ng may also lose her individual gold medal in the 3-metre springboard individual event to compatriot Dhabitah. Singapore's Tan, who took the bronze in the event, may gain a silver.

Meanwhile, Chan said Ng will not participate in the FINA Diving 2017 Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur, which takes place from Thursday till Sunday.

"I will talk to Wendy again. We are unsure what her suspension would be because we have just sent the dope testing results to FINA," said Chan.

"The B results came this morning and I will still need to brief our exco members to discuss. We will hold a press conference to inform of the outcome," she added.