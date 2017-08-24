SEA Games: Quah bags 100m backstroke gold; debutant Fong wins bronze

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Quah Zheng Wen retained his 100m backstroke title at the SEA Games after winning the final on Thursday night (Aug 24).



Quah won a tight race, clocking 54.81s to finish just ahead of Indonesia's Siman Sudartawa who clocked 54.94s. His compatriot Francis Fong clocked 55.92s to takebronze.



Quah and Fong, who is competing in his first SEA Games, won gold and silver respectively in the 200m backstroke on Wednesday.

The gold is Quah's fourth of the Games, having also won the 200m butterfly and the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.



The 20-year-old won gold for the 200m backstroke in the last edition of the meet in 2015 after clocking 54.51s to break the SEA Games record on home soil.