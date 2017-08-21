SEA Games: Quah Jing Wen wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Quah Jing Wen won gold in the women's 200m butterfly event at the SEA Games on Monday (Aug 21), at the same time breaking the national record set by Tao Li at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 16-year-old clocked 2:12:03 compared to Tao Li's 2:12:63, beating Thi My Thao Le from Vietnam and Kittiya Patarawadee from Thailand who won silver and bronze respectively.

Singapore's Nicholle Toh finished seventh at the event in Bukit Jalil swimming complex, clocking in a time of 2:18:69.

Quah made her SEA Games debut in 2015, where she won bronze in the women's 400m individual medley.