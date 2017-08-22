SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen eases to gold in 200m butterfly

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen won his first gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The 20-year-old clocked 1:57.95 in the 200m butterfly event at the Bukit Jalil swimming complex, finishing more than a body length ahead of Malaysia's Tia'a Faang Der and Thailand's Wongcharoen.

Teammate Ong Jung Yi finished fourth with a time of 2:01.16 - a new Personal Best.

Quah picked up a silver on Monday night - his first medal at the Games - having come after Indonesia's I Gede Sudartawa in the 50m backstroke final.