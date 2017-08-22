SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen eases to gold in 200m butterfly

Sport

SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen eases to gold in 200m butterfly

Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen storms to his first gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games, coming in first in the 200m butterfly event. (Photo: Noor Farhan)
(Updated: )

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen won his first gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The 20-year-old clocked 1:57.95 in the 200m butterfly event at the Bukit Jalil swimming complex, finishing more than a body length ahead of Malaysia's Tia'a Faang Der and Thailand's Wongcharoen.


Teammate Ong Jung Yi finished fourth with a time of 2:01.16 - a new Personal Best. 

Quah picked up a silver on Monday night - his first medal at the Games - having come after Indonesia's I Gede Sudartawa in the 50m backstroke final. 


Source: CNA/hs

Tags