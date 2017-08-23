SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen retains 200m backstroke gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore national swimmer Quah Zheng Wen has retained his 200m backstroke title at the SEA Games after winning the final on Wednesday night (Aug 23).

Quah blew away the competition including compatriot Francis Fong, clocking 2:00.09s to set a new Games record. Fong clocked 2:00.49 - a new Personal Best. Indonesia's Ricky Anggawidjaja took the bronze.





The gold is Quah's third of the games, having earlier won the 200m butterfly and the 4 x 100m freestyle relay.

Quah also won gold in the last edition of the SEA Games in 2015 after clocking 2:00.55s on home soil.



The 20-year-old set a new national record for this event at the FINA World Championships last month, clocking 1:59.49s in the heats. It was not enough however, to qualify him for a spot in the semi-finals and he finished 24th overall in the heats.

Plenty to smile about for #TeamSG's #KL2017 men's 200m backstroke champ Quah Zheng Wen as he leads 🇸🇬 1-2 finish🏊 https://t.co/AkihLKXmDp pic.twitter.com/I49lSjlI5a — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 23, 2017





Speaking to media after the event, Quah said that his world championship campaign in June has tired him mentally.



"KL 2017 is definitely harder than in 2015, even with the lighter load. I think just coming out of the world championships brings you in a different state of mind," Quah said.