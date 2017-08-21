SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen suffers upset, but his sisters sweep gold on Day 2

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a good first day at the pool on Monday (Aug 21) for Singapore's Quah sisters, who swept gold in their opening events. Brother Quah Zheng Wen, however, suffered a shaky start.

The Singapore swim star, though widely tipped to defend his 2015 title, only managed to finish second in his only event of the night - the men's 50m backstroke.

The 20-year-old clocked a time of 25.39s to clinch silver - about 0.6s off previous Games record.

"I'm kind of disappointed with the result as it wasn't what I wanted. But you know, there are no guarantees in the 50m," said the undergraduate at the University of California in Berkeley.

Quah Zheng Wen said he was "disappointed" with the outcome of his opening event, but aimed to put it behind him. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

On losing to Indonesia's I Gede Sudartawa, Quah said: "He just happened to have a better swim tonight.

"I've got to put it behind me and look forward to the rest of the events."

JING WEN'S RECORD-BREAKING GOLD

Not only did his youngest sister Jing Wen step up to deliver Singapore's first swimming gold, she also set a new national record in women's 200m butterfly.



Her first gold-winning SEA Games showing clocked a time of 2:12:03 - tearing down Tao Li's nine-year record of 2:12.63s.

Team Singapore celebrates their 4x100m freestyle relay win poolside. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Later teaming up with elder sister Ting Wen, Amanda Lim and Natasha Ong, the talented 16-year-old anchored the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay to again win gold. A record fell once more – this time, the SEA Games record of 3:45.73 which was set in 2009 in Vientiane.

When Ting Wen gushed about her siblings after the relay, she did not discriminate. "I'm very proud," she told reporters. "I didn't have to warm up so much before my swim because my heart rate was already very high ... watching her and Zheng Wen race."

Earlier, 100m butterfly Olympic champion Joseph Schooling collected his first gold medal at the KL SEA Games, with a clinical win at the 50m butterfly event that also set a new SEA Games record at 23.06s.

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling poses with his first gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

FOURTH-PLACE FINISHES

Singapore missed out on a podium finish in two of the six swimming events on Monday, coming in fourth place in both the 400m freestyle and women's 100m backstroke.

Pang Sheng Jun, 24, narrowly missed out on bronze, but set a new personal best time of 3:54.64.

Eighteen-year-old Hoong En Qi timed 1:05.03 in the women’s 100m backstroke.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS



Fencing: Teen fencer Amita Berthier bags women's foil gold and dedicates the win to her late father. Nicole Wong and Ahmad Huzaifah both win bronze after losing in their respective semi-finals.



Bowling: New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan win silver in women's doubles, while Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng take bronze.



Triathlon: Clement Chow finishes third with a time of 2:03.24, bringing home the bronze medal for Singapore.



Wushu: Jowen Lim wins Singapore's first wushu gold with a total score of 19.37.



Additional reporting by Nadia Jansen Hassan