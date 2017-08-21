SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen wins silver in 50m backstroke

KUALA LUMPUR: Quah Zheng Wen opened his 2017 SEA Games campaign with a silver medal on Monday (Aug 21) in the men's 50m backstroke final in Kuala Lumpur.

The 20-year-old came in second at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil with a time of 25.39s, while teammate Francis Fong clocked 26.10s and came in fifth. Indonesia's I Gede Siman Sudartawa won gold.

Quah had clocked a time of 25.91s in the heats earlier, finishing third among the total of 12 compeitors. Fong finished fifth fastest to also qualify for the final.