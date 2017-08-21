SEA Games: Quah Zheng Wen wins silver in 50m backstroke

KUALA LUMPUR: Quah Zheng Wen opened his 2017 SEA Games campaign with a silver medal on Monday (Aug 21) in the men's 50m backstroke final in Kuala Lumpur.

The 20-year-old came in second at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil with a time of 25.39s, while teammate Francis Fong clocked 26.10s and came in fifth.



Indonesia's I Gede Siman Sudartawa won gold with a new Games record timing of 25.20s.

Quah had clocked a time of 25.91s in the heats earlier, finishing third among the total of 12 competitors. Fong finished fifth fastest to also qualify for the final.

"I'm kind of disappointed with the result," Quah told reporters after the event. "It wasn't what I wanted.

"He just happened to have a better swim tonight. I just have to put it behind me and look forward to the rest of my events."

