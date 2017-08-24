SEA Games: Samantha Yeo breaks 2 national records; bags double silver

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore swimmer Samantha Yeo broke two national records on Thursday night (Aug 24) as she clinched silvers for both the 200m individual medley and the 100m breastroke.



Yeo clocked 1:09.44s in the 100 breastroke, rewriting Nicolette Teo's 1:10.15s mark set in the 2007 SEA Games.





For the 200m individual medley, the 20-year-old clocked 2:16.85s to better Joscelin Yeo's national record set in 2004.

However, Yeo missed out on gold as she finished behind Malaysia's Jinq En Phee for the 100m breastsroke and Vietnam's Thi Anh Vien Nguyen for the 200m individual medley.