SEA Games: Sasha Christian defends slalom title to win Singapore's 50th gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Sasha Christian won her second gold medal of the SEA Games when she defended her women's water skiing slalom title on Tuesday (Aug 29).



The win notched Singapore's 50th gold of the Games, its best away gold-medal haul at the regional competition.



Sasha took the gold with a scintillating performance that saw her score 3.5/55/13.00m.

She had earlier set a new Games record in the slalom preliminaries with a score of 1.00/55/12.00m on Monday.

Sasha, 24, won the wakeboard gold medal on Saturday with a score of 62.78. Her latest win on Tuesday has seen her defend the two golds she won during the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.