SEA Games: Sasha Christian defends wakeboard title, Gooi takes bronze

File photo of wakeboarder Sasha Christian. (Photo: SINGSOC)
KUALA LUMPUR: SEA Games defending women's wakeboard champion, Sasha Christian, topped the field in the 2017 edition on Saturday (Aug 26).

The 24-year-old clinched the gold medal with a score of 62.78, while compatriot took bronze with a score of 36.89. 

On the men's end, Samuel Chua came in fifth of six competitors with a score of 54.78. 

Her latest performance adds to an already impressive tally: Besides winning the gold on home soil in 2015, she also won the 2009 Asian Wakeboard Championships, as well as topping the podium at the 2011 SEA Games.


