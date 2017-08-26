SEA Games: Sasha Christian defends wakeboard title, Gooi takes bronze

KUALA LUMPUR: SEA Games defending women's wakeboard champion, Sasha Christian, topped the field in the 2017 edition on Saturday (Aug 26).

The 24-year-old clinched the gold medal with a score of 62.78, while compatriot took bronze with a score of 36.89.

On the men's end, Samuel Chua came in fifth of six competitors with a score of 54.78.

Her latest performance adds to an already impressive tally: Besides winning the gold on home soil in 2015, she also won the 2009 Asian Wakeboard Championships, as well as topping the podium at the 2011 SEA Games.



