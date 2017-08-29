SEA Games: Sasha Christian, Mark Leong defend waterski titles to take Singapore past 50 golds

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Sasha Christian won her second gold medal of the SEA Games when she defended her women's water skiing slalom title on Tuesday (Aug 29).



The win notched Singapore's 50th gold of the Games, its best away gold-medal haul at the regional competition.



Sasha took the gold with a scintillating performance that saw her score 3.5/55/13.00m. That is 3.5 buoys passed, a boat speed of 55kmh and a rope length of 13m.





She had earlier set a new Games record in the slalom preliminaries with a score of 1.00/55/12.00m on Monday.

"I was very nervous coming into the finals today, there was a lot of pressure on my side," she said. "In terms of comparing slalom skiing and wakeboarding, I'm more confident in my wakeboarding so I can’t tell you how happy I am to have won today."

The 24-year-old won the wakeboard individual gold medal on Saturday with a score of 62.78. Her latest win on Tuesday has seen her defend the two golds she won during the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

"It's always been difficult to balance my slalom skiing and wakeboarding, it's like an identity crisis," she added.



"I hope to keep with my skiing because it’d be such a pity not to, but at the same time wakeboarding is my true love and I'm going to push myself to the next level for that."



Malaysian Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah, just 14, placed second behind Christian with a score of 2.00/55/13.00. She later won the waterski jump event, days after also clinching the overall event gold medal.



The Singaporean herself acknowledged it was "pretty close" between her and the teenager.



"She's a very strong skier and is only going to get better. And that's good - it's healthy competition, it pushes me and I like to see the standard of the sport increasing. It only helps us as a whole."



Sasha said she hoped to return to defend her title at the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines. "I don't want to be stagnant," she added.





MARK LEONG RETAINS SLALOM GOLD

Singapore took another gold in the waterski competition when Mark Leong won the men's slalom later on Tuesday.



The 19-year-old defended his 2015 Games title with a score of 3.00/58/13.0. That is 3 buoys passed, a boat speed of 58kmh and rope length of 13m.



Earlier during the preliminaries on Monday he had equaled his own Games record set in 2015 with a score of 4.00/58/12.00m.



"Today I felt really good about my performance," said Leong. "I'm really happy it turned out the way it did. The water was a little bit choppy and it could have affected my skiing, but the most important thing was for me to focus on what I needed to do."

And Mark Leong completes the double joy for #OneTeamSG by also defending his gold medal in waterski slalom at #SEAGames2017 pic.twitter.com/HffX11yciu — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 29, 2017

When he returns to Singapore it will be straight to school and preliminary examinations for the final-year International Baccalaureate student, who dutifully brought his homework to the Games.

And with National Service beckoning after, it remains unclear if he will get to defend his title for the third time in 2019 - but Leong will relish his title as reigning champion for as long as he can.

"Two years of people constantly saying they want to beat my score; and I've even had people tell me they want to break my own record while I'm still skiing - that does add to the pressure," he said.

"But my dad told me while it's impressive to get gold, it's even more impressive if you can do it twice in a row. That gave me motivation to put in the constant work."