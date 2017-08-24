SEA Games: Schooling clinches 100m freestyle gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling made it four gold medals out of four events at the SEA Games after winning the 100m freestyle on Thursday night (Aug 24).

Schooling finished comfortably ahead of his nearest competitors, winning the race in 48.93s at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.



Vietnam's Hoang Quy Phuoc copped the silver with his timing of 49.31s, while Schooling's national compatriot Darren Lim clocked 50.56s to take home the bronze.

Besides the 100m freestyle, Schooling has won gold in the 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle events.

In the FINA World Championships in July, Schooling clocked 48.86s in the 100m freestyle but failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The 22-year-old's time placed him 17th out of 113 competitors at the meet in Budapest, Hungary.

