SEA Games: Schooling leads field of Singapore swimmers into finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Joseph Schooling was among a field of Singapore swimmers who progressed into the finals of the SEA Games swimming competition after their heats on Wednesday (Aug 23) morning.

Schooling clocked a time of 53.53s in the 100m butterfly to finish second overall out of 10 swimmers. It is the same event in which he won an Olympic gold medal in a record time of 50.39s at Rio 2016.

Singapore’s Dylan Koo also progressed into the final with a swim of 54.10s that placed him 4th overall at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil.

In the women’s 100m freestyle, sisters Quah Jing Wen (57.08s) and Quah Ting Wen (57.99s) qualified in 2nd and 7th overall respectively.

Ting Wen also finished as the fastest qualifier in her 50m butterfly heats with a time of 27.48s, while compatriot Nicholle Toh finished 4th fastest in a time of 28.08s to book her spot in the evening’s finals session.

In the men’s 200m freestyle heats, Singapore’s Danny Yeo placed 3rd in a field of 12 competitors with a time of 1:52.00s, while Pang Sheng Jun clocked 1:53.39s to finish 6th overall to qualify for the final.

The evening’s finals session will be held at 7pm, local time on Wednesday at the National Aquatics Centre.