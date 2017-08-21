SEA Games: Schooling sets new Games record in 50m butterfly

KUALA LUMPUR: Joseph Schooling won his first SEA Games 2017 gold in Monday's (Aug 21) men's 50m butterfly final.

The 100m butterfly Olympic champion came in first at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil with a time of 23.06s, breaking his own 2015 SEA Games record of 23.49s.

Indonesia's Triady Fauzi Sidiq copped the silver with his timing of 24.01s, while Vietnam's Paul Le Nguyen clocked 24.37s and took home the bronze.

Singapore's Dylan Koo finished sixth with a time of 24.61s.

Speaking to reporters after his swim, Schooling said he was "pleased" with the support in the stands on Monday evening.

"It is a Monday night and to come and pack the stands and come out here to support all of us - that's amazing," he said, adding that Malaysia was his "special place" as his mother grew up in the country.

The 22-year-old became a target for Malaysian fans before the start of the Games after suggesting he could "teach (the Causeway rivals) a thing or two". He has since apologised.

Schooling also said he was confident about the rest of the Games. "I was happy with the way I felt and usually I feel better throughout the meet so hopefully I can keep the ball rolling."