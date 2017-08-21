SEA Games: Sepak takraw competition marred by Indonesian walkout

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian women’s sepak takraw team on Sunday (Aug 20) staged a walkout halfway through the second game in their match against Malaysia at the SEA Games



The trio were allegedly unhappy with the decision of referee Mohd Radhi Che Mei.

Malaysia had won the first set 22-20 after a mammoth battle, but when Mohd Radhi penalised Indonesian “tekong” Lena’s serve when the score was 16-10 in favour of Indonesia in the second set, coach Asry Syam rushed into the court to protest the decision and urged his players to leave the court in protest, despite pleas from team officials.

Asry together with his players Dini Mita Sari, Leni, Florensia Cristy, Lena and Evana Rahmawati later left the Titiwangsa Stadium hurriedly. The match referee later awarded the match to Malaysia with a 2-0 score.

The walkout was the first major incident to mar the 29th SEA Games, which officially opened on Saturday. There had also been an earlier controversy surrounding Indonesia, with the souvenir programme for the opening ceremony featuring an upside-down image of the Indonesian flag.



With Indonesia out of the competition, Malaysia will meet Thailand on Monday in the match to decide the winner of the gold medal as both teams have registered two wins each.

Meanwhile, Malaysian coach Md Fikri Md Noor said his charges would take a positive approach when facing Thailand, knowing that the Thais are a powerhouse in the sport.

Malaysia won the bronze medal in the women’s competition at the Singapore SEA Games in 2015.