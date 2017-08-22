SEA Games: Shanti Pereira breaks 100m national record to qualify for finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira broke the women’s national 100m record in the semi-final of her event at the SEA Games on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Pereira finished second in a time of 11.73s to eclipse the Singapore record of 11.80s. Malaysia's Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli won the race. Pereira finished 3rd overall among the 11 semi-finalists.

The final is at 9.30pm, local time on Tuesday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

In the other semi-final, Singapore's Wendy Enn clocked 12.18s to finish 9th overall (out of 11 competitors) and missed out on the final.

In the men's 100m, Singapore Calvin Kang clocked 10.66s to sneak into the final in 8th position overall out of 14 competitors.



Singapore's other representative Timothee Yap placed 11th out of 14 in a time of 10.79s and did not qualify for the final.