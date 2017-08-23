SEA Games: Shanti Pereira loses 200m crown to Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Veronica Shanti Pereira clocked 23.68s to clinch bronze in the 200m final at the SEA Games on Wednesday night (Aug 23).



Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh, who won the 100m final on Tuesday, nabbed Pereira's crown after crossing the finishing line first in 23.32s.



Malaysia's Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli came in second with a time of 23.64s, while Singapore's Kugapriya Chandran came in eighth.





Pereira had clocked the third fastest timing out of 10 competitors in the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday afternoon after finishing in 24.17s.

The 20-year-old had won the gold medal in the event on home soil in 2015 when she rewrote the national record after clocking a personal best of 23.60s.

💔 loss for #OneTeamSG🇸🇬 200m runner Veronica Shanti Pereira as she finishes third behind #SEAGames2017 champ 🇻🇳 and 🇲🇾 who took silver pic.twitter.com/vbonSu5xHB — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 23, 2017





"In all the eight years I have coached her, this was the first time that I saw her feeling the pressure before a race," said coach Margaret Oh. "It's more of a pressure to defend her title."

"She was too fast at the start," she added.