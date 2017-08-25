SEA Games: Singapore clinch gold in women's 4x100m medley relay

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore female swimmers completed their gold medal sweep for the relay events at the 2017 SEA Games after winning the 4x100m medley on Friday night (Aug 25).



The quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Samantha Yeo, Hoong En Qi and Quah Jing Wen clocked a time of 4:09.32s at the National Aquatic Centre, more than 2s ahead of their closest rivals.

This was Singapore's third women's relay gold at the competition after successful 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle races on Monday and Wednesday respectively.