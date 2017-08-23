SEA Games: Singapore clinch gold in women's 4x200m freestyle relay

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore beatThailand and the Philippines for gold at the SEA Games women's 4x200m freestyle event on Wednesday (Aug 23), breaking the Games record in the process.



The quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Christie May, Rachel Tseng and Quah Jing Wen clocked a time of 8:10.41s at the National Aquatic Centre.



The previous Games record timing of 8:11.75s was set in 2009 by Amanda Lim, Lynette Lim, Quah Ting Wen and Mylene Ong in Indonesia.

Also in 2009, the same quartet set a national record timing of 8:09.91s at the FINA World Championships in Rome.

For Lim and the Quah sisters, this was their second relay gold at the competition after helping Singapore to win the 4x100m freestyle on Monday.

Singapore also clinched the 4x100m freestyle men relay event on Tuesday after Joseph Schooling, Danny Yeo, Darren Lim and Quah Zheng Wen finished first, breaking the national and 2015 SEA Games record at the same time.

