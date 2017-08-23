SEA Games: Singapore clinch gold in women's 4x200m freestyle relay

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore stormed ahead of Thailand and the Philippines for gold at the SEA Games women's 4x200m freestyle event on Wednesday (Aug 23), breaking the Games record in the process.



The quartet of Quah Ting Wen, Christie Chue, Rachel Tseng and Quah Jing Wen clocked a time of 8:10.41s at the National Aquatic Centre. more than 5.7s ahead of the closest competition.



The previous Games record timing of 8:11.75s was set in 2009 by Amanda Lim, Lynette Lim, Quah Ting Wen and Mylene Ong in Indonesia.

Also in 2009, the same quartet set a national record timing of 8:09.91s at the FINA World Championships in Rome.

This was Team Singapore's second women's relay gold at the competition after a successful 4x100m freestyle race on Monday.



Singapore also clinched the 4x100m freestyle men relay event on Tuesday after Joseph Schooling, Danny Yeo, Darren Lim and Quah Zheng Wen finished first, breaking the national and 2015 SEA Games record at the same time.

"I'd never actually done three races back to back before," Ting Wen, who had just won her third gold of the night, told reporters after the event.



"But it helped to have people in the stands and our coaches on the side telling me to take it one event at a time.

"I did that and it worked," she added, standing alongside her relay teammates poolside.