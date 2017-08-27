SEA Games: Singapore clinch historic first winter sports gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Yu Shuran on Sunday (Aug 27) won a gold medal for figure skating at the 2017 SEA Games - a first for Singapore and at the Games, where the sport made its debut.

The 17-year-old scored a total of 135.52 at Sunday's event, while compatriot Chloe Ing scored 128.61 and took home the silver.

Ice skating and ice hockey among the winter sports introduced by Malaysia at the Games this year, with a new Olympic rink built at KL mall Empire City for the purpose.

Singapore records 1-2 finish as sport of ice skating makes debut at #SEAGames pic.twitter.com/8f8BDiZlKJ — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 27, 2017



