SEA Games: Singapore clinches water polo gold after thrashing Malaysia 17-4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore men's water polo team clinched the gold medal at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after beating Malaysia 17-4 on Sunday (Aug 20).

The victory extends its record of winning gold at the Games since 1965 to 27.

"Ole, Ole" cheers ring out at National Aquatic Centre as 2 rapidfire goals by Chiam Kunyang and Yip Yang brings 🇸🇬 6-1 up vs 🇲🇾 at #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/Lm0AKZDPIT — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 20, 2017

Singapore was well on its way to victory at the end of the second period with a 6-1 lead over the hosts, at the National Aquatic Centre at Bukit Jalil. The win kept it at the top of the standings.

The round robin format of the competition meant the team at the top of the table wins the gold.

Jubilant scenes as #OneTeamSG🇸🇬 coaches take traditional postgame dip after 17-4 waterpolo gold win at #KL2017 https://t.co/eoUBOFP8d0 pic.twitter.com/IzQNuW3Yl4 — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 20, 2017





On Friday, Singapore was held to a 4-4 draw with Indonesia, which meant it needed to win Malaysia by at least two goals.

That was the second time the 26-time SEA Games gold medallists have drawn a match, having previously won every game since they entered the biennial competition in 1965 except in 1987 when they drew 5-5 with Malaysia.

