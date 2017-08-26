SEA Games: Singapore divers open account with 2 bronzes

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Ashlee Tan and Timothy Lee on Saturday (Aug 26) won bronze medals each as the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games kicked off its diving competition with the 3m springboard events.

Tan clinched a score of 233.60 to eclipse teammate Fong Kay Yian, a bronze medalist from the 2015 Games. But it was a distance from the Malaysian one-two finish of Nur Dhabitah (311.25) and gold medalist Ng Yan Yee (342.90).

The host nation is renowned for its diving prowess having produced a world champion in Cheong Jun Hoong, and looks set to make a sweep of all 13 golds on offer at the regional Games this year.

Ooi Tze Liang added to the count in the men's 3m springboard event with a score of 458 while compatriot Ahmad Amsyar took silver with 432.25.

Singaporean Timothy Lee was next with 386.35 while his twin Mark placed 4th (377.70) in a role reversal of their 2015 Games fortunes.

"It feels good to finally beat him at the SEA Games," said Timothy, who also fell short of the medals in 2013 while his brother won silver.

"But both of us dived well and we showed everybody that Singapore diving is really strong and up-and-coming," he added.

"That's what's important and in a few years' time, we're going to fight Malaysia for gold."