SEA Games: Singapore duo wins snooker doubles gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Chan Keng Kwang and Tey Choon Kiat clinched the SEA Games men's doubles snooker gold with a 3-1 win over Thailand’s Issara Kachaiwong and Phaitoon Phonbun at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The pair mounted a comeback after losing the first frame 13-65, and won the next three frames 79-6, 72-18, 88-69 to seal the victory .

“I think we did well, we were the underdogs and Thailand were the favourites. We coped well under pressure,” said Chan after the match.

Malaysian snooker duo Thor Chuan Leong and Moh Keen Hoo, who won the competition in the 2015 SEA Games, were awarded the bronze together with Myanmar’s Aung Phyo and Ko Htet.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prapat Chaithanasakun and Thawat Sujaritthurakarn clinched the gold in the billiards men’s doubles category with a 3-2 win over Myanmar’s Aung Htay and Min Sithu Tun.

Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist and Yeo Teck Shin and Vietnam’s Binh Nguyen and Tran Le Anh Tuan were awarded the bronze medals.

