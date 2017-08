KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's men cricketers made history on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 29) to win the country's first ever cricket gold in the sport's debut appearance at the SEA Games.



In the Twenty20 final at Selangor's Kinrara Oval, Singapore beat Malaysia by three wickets with one ball remaining.



The home side had scored 117 runs for seven wickets and Singapore replied with 118 runs for seven wickets.