SEA Games: Singapore golfer Marc Ong takes silver

KUALA LUMPUR: Golfer Marc Ong won silver at the SEA Games in the men's individual competition on Thursday (Aug 24).

Ong missed out on the gold by one stroke, losing to Thailand's Kosuke Hamamoto. Singapore last won a SEA Games golf gold medal in 1989, when Samson Gimson won in Kuala Lumpur.



Ong was leading after 12 holes in the final round at the Mines Resort & Golf Club, but his bogey on the 16th proved costly, as Hamamoto birdied that hole to lead the field.

