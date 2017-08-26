SEA Games: Singapore golfers win first-ever team gold

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singaporean trio of Gregory Foo, Joshua Shou, Marc Ong and Joshua Ho beat Thailand in a sudden-death play-off on Saturday (Aug 26) to win Singapore’s first-ever men’s team gold at the SEA Games.

Team Singapore’s golfers last won a gold in the sport at the 1989 SEA Games, when Samson Gimson topped the individual category.

The men’s team gold was also Singapore’s 43rd gold medal at the 2017 SEA Games, equaling the country’s best-ever medal haul at an away Games – before swimmer Quah Jing Wen took the tally to 44 in the women’s 100m butterfly.