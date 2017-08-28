SEA Games: Singapore gymnasts eye 2024 Olympics after 'disappointing' campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's gymnasts ended their Southeast Asian (SEA) Games campaign on Monday (Aug 28) without a gold medal for the first time in 12 years - but athletes and officials both said there was still reason to be optimistic amidst talk of reaching the 2024 Olympics.

Their final tally was two silver and three bronze medals, in contrast to two golds from the 2005 edition, four from 2007 and one apiece from 2011 and 2015.

But rhythmic gymnastics coach Natalia Rybak echoed her charges in expressing satisfaction with the overall performance.



"We did very good. I didn’t hope for these results, it was very wonderful because the last two weeks we had a lot of problems with the girls’ health," she said.



"One of our very good athletes, Lynn (Yeo), was injured, she could not participate and she was in two routines. We did what we could do ... I'm very happy."



"They've really done their best," said Singapore Gymnastics president Choy Kah Kin. "They fought for every medal. Given the circumstances we had, they've really done well."



"Yes, there's a little bit of disappointment that we didn't get gold - but it's also because of the injuries."



"We will definitely do a review of the results and look at how to improve from there."



SINGAPOREAN BODIES "BORN FOR GYMNASTICS"



Choy said the association was "definitely, seriously looking" at the 2024 Olympics, with 2020 too close to call.



"If the gymnast has potential, we will push them," he said, noting the association had undergone a recent restructuring to get on the right track.



"We're looking at the coaches' requirements and specific pathways for gymnasts who've set their targets - because every gymnast has different circumstances - so we have to look at these and monitor them closely to help them get to where they want."



Said Rybak: "We must work with speed and more focus and attention on routines. Because they have wonderful bodies, they were born for gymnastics, we just need more development and global skills as athletes."



"And I think it's very important to compete outside of Singapore - compete non-stop. We had three overseas trips this year, I think Malaysia had 19."



ROLE MODELS NEEDED



Singapore has also lacked a big-name gymnast since the retirement of Lim Heem Wei, the first Singaporean to qualify for the Olympics in 2012 as well as a Commonwealth Games silver medalist and three-time SEA Games champion.



"I think (Tong) Kah Mun, who won an individual all-round bronze here, has expressed desire to keep going and reach the Olympics," said Choy. "I think that's a good thing and once we have such role models the rest of the girls will follow."



He also acknowledged the issue of continuity in the sport, pointing to vast numbers dropping out after going to the likes of university and National Service.



#OneTeamSG's rhythmic gymnasts win bronze in the group mixed apparatus (2 ropes, 3 balls) event at #SEAGames2017 pic.twitter.com/Dd7VlK9WzA — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 28, 2017





Out of the 2015 group which won Singapore's first-ever rhythmic gymnastics gold at the Games, only Edlyn Ho stayed on to lead a team of debutants to bronze in the mixed apparatus event this year.



"For a lot of them, it's their first major games and they did well," said Ho. "I think it'll motivate them to work even harder for further competitions that are even bigger."



She was confident that this outfit would stick together.



"I'm sure we will continue to work hard as a team since we have the chemistry. We'll try our best to achieve even more at the 2019 SEA Games in Philippines."

