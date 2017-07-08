SEA Games: Singapore, Malaysia drawn in same football group

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national football team has been drawn in a relatively easier group for the SEA Games in August, avoiding Indonesia and defending champions Thailand.

Singapore are in Group A, along with hosts Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos and Brunei, following the draw on Saturday (Jul 8) in Kuala Lumpur. Group B is made up of Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Timor Leste.



The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.



Singapore's last football medal at the SEA Games was at the 2013 event in Myanmar, when a Hariss Harun brace led Singapore to a 2-1 win over Malaysia, to clinch the bronze medal.

The 29th SEA Games will be held in Kuala Lumpur from Aug 19 to 30.