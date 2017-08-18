SEA Games: Singapore men's water polo team win streak ends after last-gasp draw

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's men water polo team's perfect winning record at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games ended on Friday morning (Aug 18) after the team were held to a 4-4 draw with Indonesia.

This is the first time the 26-time SEA Games gold medallists have drawn a match, having previously won every game since they entered the biennial competition in 1965.

Singapore face a must-win game against hosts Malaysia on Saturday (Aug 20) to clinch their 27th consecutive gold medal, while Indonesia face Philippines. Assuming both win their ties, Indonesia will have to erase the six-goal advantage currently held by Singapore to wrest the gold away from the favourites.

Singapore opened their campaign with a 13-2 win over Thailand on Wednesday and followed that up by defeating Philippines 7-5 on Thursday.