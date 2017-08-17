SEA Games: Singapore netballers bounce back with Philippines win

KUALA LUMPUR: Following a disappointing defeat to Causeway rivals Malaysia, Singapore's women's netball team bounced back with a dominant 91-22 win over Philippines on Thursday afternoon (Aug 17).

In a one-sided game at Juara Stadium in Malaysia's Bukit Kiara National Sports Complex, defending champions Singapore led from the start and cantered to an easy victory over their opponents.

The win came on the back of a 50-37 defeat to hosts Malaysia on Wednesday, as the 2015 silver medallists signalled their intent to challenge for gold this year.

Singapore will face Thailand in their next group match on Aug 18.

