SEA Games: Singapore netballers defeat Thailand to reach final

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Singapore downed Thailand 55-43 in the semi-finals of the netball competition at the SEA Games on Saturday (Aug 19).

After leading 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, Singapore led 26-21 at half-time.

They extended that lead to 41-30 at the end of the third quarter, before wrapping up proceedings to progress to the gold medal match, where they will play hosts Malaysia.

Singapore's only loss in the competition came at the hands of the hosts in their round-robin encounter on Wednesday.