SEA Games: Singapore netballers maintain momentum with Thailand win

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Singapore beat Thailand in their final round-robin netball match on Friday (Aug 18).

The scoreline did not reflect the competitiveness of the match, but the team managed to edge in front for each of the four quarters to run out 59-41 winners.

Earlier in the week, the defending SEA Games gold medallists lost to arch-rivals Malaysia, whom they beat in the 2015 finals, before bouncing back with a strong win over the Philippines.