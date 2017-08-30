SEA Games: Singapore pairs take silver, bronze in synchronised diving

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Myra Lee and Freida Lim took silver in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving event on Wednesday (Aug 30).

The duo finished with a score of 256.71 pts behind Malaysia’s Leong Mun Yee and Traisy Vivien Anak Tukiet, who took gold with a score of 300.36 pts. Thailand’s Surincha Booranapol and Titiporn Tonapho won bronze with 233.34 pts.

In the men’s synchronised 10m platform diving competition, Singapore’s Joshua Chong and

Jonathan Chan finished third with a score of 340.50 pts to win bronze. Malaysia and Indonesia took gold and silver respectively.