SEA Games: Singapore's Amita Berthier wins fencing gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Amita Berthier took gold in the women's foil to earn Singapore its first gold in the fencing competition at the 2017 SEA Games on Monday (Aug 20).

Berthier defeated her Filipino opponent Samantha Kyle Catantan 15-7 in the individual foil finals.



The 16-year-old dedicated the historic win to her late father Eric, who died earlier this year.



"My dad would've been proud": An emotional #TeamSG🇸🇬 #KL2017 foil champ Amita Berthier after her win in the Final https://t.co/IJEKGixa1k pic.twitter.com/74bETYEP7V — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 21, 2017





Berthier, who had a tough semi-final in which she rallied from 1-5 down to win 15-9, dominated her opponent right from the start in the final.

She raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes, steadily outfoxing Catantan en route to the 15-7 win.

#OneTeamSG's Amita Berthier on how she refocused after trailing in semis enroute to #SEAGames2017 women's foil gold https://t.co/IJEKGixa1k pic.twitter.com/FynLiYQu6l — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 21, 2017

