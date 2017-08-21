SEA Games: Singapore's Amita Berthier wins fencing gold
KUALA LUMPUR: Amita Berthier took gold in the women's foil to earn Singapore its first gold in the fencing competition at the 2017 SEA Games on Monday (Aug 20).
Berthier defeated her Filipino opponent Samantha Kyle Catantan 15-7 in the individual foil finals.
The 16-year-old dedicated the historic win to her late father Eric, who died earlier this year.
Berthier, who had a tough semi-final in which she rallied from 1-5 down to win 15-9, dominated her opponent right from the start in the final.
She raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening minutes, steadily outfoxing Catantan en route to the 15-7 win.