SEA Games: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh, Lucas Ng take speed skating silvers

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh won silver at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 30) in the 1000m speed skating event.



Goh, 18, finished in a time of 1:48.907s, behind Malaysia's Anja Chong at the Empire City Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Ashley Chin of Malaysia took bronze.

Singapore's Victoria Chin meanwhile, finished fourth in the B final for the women's 1000m race.





#OneTeamSG speed skater Cheyenne Goh takes silver in the 1000m behind Malaysia's Anja Chong #SEAGames2017 pic.twitter.com/NmMlIB55i6 — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 30, 2017

In the men's event, Singapore's Lucas Ng took silver in a time of 1:55.185s, behind Thailand’s Triphop Thongngam who won gold with a time of 1:55.127s.



Malaysia’s Hazim Shahrum took bronze, while Singapore’s Miki Chong brought up the rear in fourth.

#OneTeamSG speed skater Lucas Ng also pipped to gold at #SEAGames2017, this time by Thailand's Triphop Thongngam pic.twitter.com/meOSGDdkTo — justin (@JustinOngCNA) August 30, 2017

