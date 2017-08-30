SEA Games: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh, Lucas Ng take speed skating silvers
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Cheyenne Goh won silver at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 30) in the 1000m speed skating event.
Goh, 18, finished in a time of 1:48.907s, behind Malaysia's Anja Chong at the Empire City Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Ashley Chin of Malaysia took bronze.
Singapore's Victoria Chin meanwhile, finished fourth in the B final for the women's 1000m race.
In the men's event, Singapore's Lucas Ng took silver in a time of 1:55.185s, behind Thailand’s Triphop Thongngam who won gold with a time of 1:55.127s.
Malaysia’s Hazim Shahrum took bronze, while Singapore’s Miki Chong brought up the rear in fourth.