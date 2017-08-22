SEA Games: Singapore’s Feng, Gao win table tennis gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Feng Tianwei defeated compatriot Zhou Yihan to take the women's individual SEA Games gold medal on Tuesday (Aug 22).



Olympic bronze medallist Feng Tianwei, 30, came back from 2 sets to 1 down to overcome the challenge of the 23-year-old Zhou. Feng won the 6th set 13-11 to win 4-2 and take the gold medal.

Zhou took the first set 9-11, before Feng stormed back to win 11-6 in the second. The spirited Zhou rallied to take the third 7-11 before Feng roared back to win the next three sets 11-9, 12-10, 13-11.

And it's Feng Tianwei who takes the #SEAGames2017 women's singles gold medal after beating her 🇸🇬 counterpart Zhou Yihan in the final pic.twitter.com/oWEfPy8mqj — Noor Farhan (@NoorFarhanCNA) August 22, 2017

"This wasn't easy, playing in the last two matches," said Feng. "Both of us played very well and it was very competitive and exciting.



"I thank Zhou Yihan for the good showing; she showed that caused me lots of problems, but it gave everyone else a very exciting match to watch."



Feng added that it was not easy to play against Zhou.



"It wasn't easy to play against her. She's made a lot of improvement and there's not much gap between us. That's why the scores were so tight during the match, so I had to fight very hard for all the points.



"Two years is along time and a period where I had to wait very long. This competition is worth waiting for, it allowed me to continuously challenge myself and I'm very happy to have won. This gold medal means a lot to me."



In the men's singles final, Singapore's Gao Ning claimed his first individual gold, beating compatriot Clarence Chew.

Chew took the first set 11-5, but defending champion Gao stormed back to win 11-4 in the second, maintaining his momentum to close with a final score of 4-1 overall.



Chew, 21, took home the silver medal for Team Singapore.