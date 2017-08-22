SEA Games: Singapore’s Feng Tianwei takes table tennis gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's Feng Tianwei defeated compatriot Zhou Yihan to take the women's individual SEA Games gold medal on Tuesday (Aug 22).



Olympic bronze medallist Feng Tianwei, 30, came back from 2 sets to 1 down to overcome the challenge of the 23-year-old Zhou. Feng won the 6th set 13-11 to win 4-2 and take the gold medal.

Zhou took the first set 9-11, before Feng stormed back to win 11-6 in the second. The spirited Zhou rallied to take the third 7-11 before Feng roared back to win the next three sets 11-9, 12-10, 13-11.