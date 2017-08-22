SEA Games: Singapore's Gao Ning claims table tennis gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Singapore paddler Gao Ning has claimed his first individual gold at the 2017 SEA Games, beating compatriot Clarence Chew in the men's table tennis final on Tuesday (Aug 22) night.

Chew took the first set 11-5, but defending champion Gao stormed back to win 11-4 in the second, maintaining his momentum to close with a final score of 4-1 overall.

Earlier, Feng Tianwei also picked up gold after beating fellow Singapore athlete Zhou Yihan 4-2 overall in the women's individual final.