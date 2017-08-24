SEA Games: Singapore's male keglers strike surprise gold

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore's male bowlers won the team event at the SEA Games on Thursday (Aug 24).

Basil Ng, Cheah Ray Han, Darren Ong, Keith Saw and Muhammad Jaris Goh defeated their more fancied opponents at Sunway Mega Lanes for Singapore's first bowling medal from the men at the Games.

The Singapore team finished with a score of 6399, ahead of Indonesia, who took silver and Thailand.

The last time Singapore won the SEA Games men's team event in bowling was in 1995 in Chiang Mai.

WOMEN TAKE SILVER



Singapore's women took silver in the team event, which was held at the same time, losing to Malaysia. Philippines took bronze.



Bernice Lim, Cherie Tan, Daphne Tan, Jazreel Tan, New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng ran the Malaysians close but came up short with a score of 6203.

This is Singapore's fifth bowling medal from the women at the Games. Cherie Tan won gold in the women's singles earlier in the week, while the women's doubles (Cherie Tan and New Hui Fen) and women's trio (Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen and Shayna Ng) took silvers.



Daphne Tan and Shayna Ng also took bronze in the women's doubles earlier at the Games.



The last time Singapore won the SEA Games women's team event was in 2011 in Indonesia.