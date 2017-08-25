SEA Games: Singapore's Martina Veloso wins 10m air rifle gold

KUALA LUMPUR: National shooter Martina Veloso won the 10m air rifle gold at the SEA Games on Friday (Aug 25).

She scored a total of 247.7 to fend off the challenge of compatriot Jasmine Ser, taking gold with her last shot. Ser had to settle for silver on 247.3.

Earlier on Friday, Ser scored 417.7 to set a new qualification SEA Games record on her way to the final.



At the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore, Veloso and Ser were part of the Singapore side that took the women's team gold in 10m air rifle competition.



